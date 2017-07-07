Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles

I remember whistling the main riff of "Riddles" when I was heading to my studio in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That riff was in my head for a few days already when I decided to produce it. I sat down with Felipe Ruiz, guitar, and I sang him what I had in mind. I wanted the melody to follow it so people wouldn't know which came first, the melody or the riff. The recording process was very smooth, we knew what we wanted, musically, since the beginning.

Lyrically, the song is based on stories that my father used to tell me about the second world war. He used to repeat to himself that he was never walking alone, like him, thousands and thousands of people were experiencing the same situation in Italy. Like he still says to me "Life is a riddle and we should never walk it alone".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!