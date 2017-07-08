Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Best Coast Announce Headline Dates On Paramore Tour
07-08-2017
Best Coast

(Radio.com) Los Angeles rock duo Best Coast will be hitting the road this fall, opening for Paramore across North America. In addition to these shows, the band will be making the most of their off days by playing select, intimate headline dates supporting their most recent album, California Nights, released back in 2015.

Headline shows include Rough Trade in Brooklyn, the newly opened Cornerstone in Berkeley, CA and The Turf Club in Minneapolis, MN as well as a few others.

Additionally, Best Coast will be performing at the inaugural High and Low Fest in Riverside, CA on September 9. All dates can be found below. Ticket links for their headlining shows can be found on the band's website. See all of the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

