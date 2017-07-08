Demi Lovato Takes On Haters With 'Sorry Not Sorry' Single

In an interview with Amazon, Lovato talked about the meaning behind her upcoming track. The singer has been teasing the new song with the hashtag #SNS for the past few days.

"'Sorry Not Sorry' is a song to the haters that is basically saying, 'No, I'm good now,'" Lovato revealed. "They think it's about an ex-boyfriend or something like that. It's actually just a song about the haters." Check out the posts here.