Jay Z '4:44' CD Version To Include Bonus Tracks

JAY-Z's album producer No I.D. already told Rolling Stone more music would arrive after the record was released on Tidal last week. Young Guru already revealed the track "Adnis" would appear on the extended album cut.

In addition to the bonus tracks, JAY-Z made his "The Story of O.J." animated music video available to everyone, not just Tidal subscribers today (July 6). Watch "The Story of O.J." video here.