Katy Perry Recruits Gretchen For 'Swish Swish' Lyric Video

The new lyric video has been posted online and features the Brazilian pop star Gretchen and was shot in Salvador, Brazil in collaboration with the dance group, Fit Dance.

Gretchen is known for a string of hits in the early 1980s including "Freak Le Boom Boom," and "Conga Conga Conga," but is more recently famous as the "queen of internet memes," for her wonderful reaction gifs. Watch the video here.