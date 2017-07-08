Lady Antebellum Serenade Shania Twain With One Of Her Hits

The country music trio was delighted when Shania Twain herself came to see their show in Toronto, Ontario, last week and was able to witness them perform her hit track.

Described by the band as "one of the coolest" memories from the tour so far, the group performed the track while Twain sang along from the audience with her husband Fred and Kelsea Ballerini (one of the tour's opening acts). Check out video of the special moment here.