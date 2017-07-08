|
Lady Antebellum Serenade Shania Twain With One Of Her Hits
.
(Radio.com) Lady Antebellum is currently on North American leg of their You Look Good World Tour, where they have been singing Shania Twain's 1998 country hit "You're Still the One" The country music trio was delighted when Shania Twain herself came to see their show in Toronto, Ontario, last week and was able to witness them perform her hit track. Described by the band as "one of the coolest" memories from the tour so far, the group performed the track while Twain sang along from the audience with her husband Fred and Kelsea Ballerini (one of the tour's opening acts). Check out video of the special moment here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
