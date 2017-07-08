Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorde Addresses Reports Of Taylor Swift Rift
07-08-2017
.
Lorde

(Radio.com) Lorde has taken to social media to shoot down rumors that she and Taylor Swift are at odds. "Wow, something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go," she wrote.

"Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much," she continued. "In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith--those were the 'idols' I was referring to that I was saying I'm not friends with, not Taylor."

"I've always found people's perception of this 'squad' idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know and some who I've never met, like most wide groups of friends. Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we're all blood members of a secret cult."

"Really s—— to wake up to headlines about whether or not you've jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. All of them. I feel truly terrible that I would ever seem like I wasn't faithfully her person. I f—–up an interview question. Now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk." Check out Lorde's full post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lorde Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lorde T-shirts and Posters

More Lorde News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lorde Addresses Reports Of Taylor Swift Rift

Lorde Thanks Fans For Making 'Melodrama' No. 1

Lorde's New Album Influenced By Frank Ocean

Lorde Addresses Taylor Swift Allegory Friendship Controversy

Lorde Allegedly Compares Friendship with Taylor Swift To Having Allergies

Lorde Announces North American Tour

Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration

Lorde Performs New Song On 'Tonight Show'

Lorde Not A Fan Of Being Famous

Lorde Streams New Song 'Sober' From 'Melodrama' Album


More Stories for Lorde

Lorde Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick- Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour- Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign- Guns N' Roses- more

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again- more

Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Lorde Addresses Reports Of Taylor Swift Rift- Toby Keith's Daughter Hit By A Drunk Driver-Demi Lovato Takes On Haters With 'Sorry Not Sorry' - Meek Mill Tour Postponed - more

Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks- Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'- Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover- more

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him- Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online- Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick

Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour

Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign

Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend

How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour

Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'

Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him

Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lorde Addresses Reports Of Taylor Swift Rift

Toby Keith's Daughter Hit By A Drunk Driver

Demi Lovato Takes On Haters With 'Sorry Not Sorry' Single

Meek Mill And Yo Gotti Tour Postponed

Harry Styles Speaks In Latest 'Dunkirk' Teasers

50 Cent Verse Made Eminem Want to Quit Rapping

Kesha Releases Essay About Her New Song And Personal Journey

Jay Z '4:44' CD Version To Include Bonus Tracks

Lady Antebellum Serenade Shania Twain With One Of Her Hits

Maren Morris Reveals That Elton John Is A Huge Fan

Best Coast Announce Headline Dates On Paramore Tour

Frank Ocean's Mother Discusses Relationship With Famous Son

Joey + Rory's 3-Year-Old Daughter Indiana Receives Special Gift

Jason Aldean Covers Garth Brooks' 'Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)'

Brett Eldredge Shares Funny Way To Pick Up Girls

2 Chainz Converts 'Trap House' into HIV Testing Clinic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.