Drake Wanted For Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'

The author of the critically acclaimed novel recently sat down with fellow writer for the Boston Review to discuss her dystopian novel and the new Hulu series. In the interview, Atwood says that while she hasn't met Drizzy, she would love for him to cameo in the second season of the show.

Atwood said, "I'll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?" Read more here.