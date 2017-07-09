French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album

Montana revealed that the "Jungle Rules" album is set to feature some all-star collaborations including Travis Scott, Pharrell, Quavo of Migos, T.I., Young Thug and The Weeknd.

The Weeknd appears on "A Lie" with Max B., the rapper currently incarcerated for 75 years on a manslaughter charge (Montana announced he accepted a plea bargain for a shorter sentence last year). Read more here.