Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album
07-09-2017
.
French Montana

(Radio.com) French Montana got a little help from his friend Drake unveiling "Jungle Rules," his upcoming second studio album. Though Drake doesn't appear on the tracklist released, French recruited some other rap superstars to lend support.

Montana revealed that the "Jungle Rules" album is set to feature some all-star collaborations including Travis Scott, Pharrell, Quavo of Migos, T.I., Young Thug and The Weeknd.

The Weeknd appears on "A Lie" with Max B., the rapper currently incarcerated for 75 years on a manslaughter charge (Montana announced he accepted a plea bargain for a shorter sentence last year). Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

French Montana Music, DVDs, Books and more

French Montana T-shirts and Posters

More French Montana News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album

Drake Announces French Montana's New Album 'Jungle Rules'

French Montana Reveals Inspiration For 'Unforgettable' Video

The Weeknd Donates $100,000 To Medical Center

French Montana Releases 'Unforgettable' Video Featuring Swae Lee

French Montana and Diddy Release 'Can't Feel My Face' Video

Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty, French Montana In The Americanos Video

French Montana Says Kanye's 'Doing Great' Following Hospitalization

Kanye West, French Montana and Cam'ron Release New TRack

Jeezy and French Montana Release 'Going Crazy' Video


More Stories for French Montana

French Montana Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick- Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour- Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign- Guns N' Roses- more

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again- more

Page Too:
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned- Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Ad- Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'- Prince- more

Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks- Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'- Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover- more

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him- Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online- Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick

Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour

Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign

Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend

How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour

Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'

Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him

Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned

Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Koalas Ad

Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'

Prince Videos Officially Added To YouTube

Lady Gaga Reacts To Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter

Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett

Madonna Opening Surgery Center in Malawi This Week

Haim Sister Discusses Emotional 'Something to Tell You'

Radiohead Streaming Full Coachella Performance Online

Macklemore Recruits Grandmother For 'Glorious' Video

Drake Wanted For Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'

French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album

Desiigner Reveals 'Liife' Remix Featuring Big Sean

John Mayer Reacts To Montana Earthquake

Ciara Goes All Out For First Wedding Anniversary Gesture

Devin Dawson Releases 'All On Me' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.