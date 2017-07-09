Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned

"But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye // You gave him 20 million without blinkin' // He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin'? // 'F— wrong with everybody?' is what you sayin' // But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane."

The "20 million" at issue might be a bit misleading: TMZ reports that the figure was given to cover touring expenses and other overhead related to Kanye's Saint Pablo Tour. It's no small amount--but it's reportedly standard operating procedure for major performers. Read more here.