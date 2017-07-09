Lady Gaga Reacts To Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter

"I've actually come off Twitter completely, Sheeran told The Sun. "I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it. The head-f— for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

'What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED," Gaga wrote in an Instagram post. "@teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean." Read more here.