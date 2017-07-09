Madonna Opening Surgery Center in Malawi This Week

Named for the pop star's Malawi-born daughter, Mercy James, and in conjunction with Raising Malawi, Madonna's charity organization, the surgery center is the first of its kind in the country. The first patients were admitted on June 29, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be able to double the number of surgeries performed on children and will increase the chance of survival after major surgeries in the state-of-the-art facility. Read more here.