Arcade Fire Cover Joy Division Classic In Manchester

07-10-2017

(Radio.com) As a treat to the crowd at their Manchester show last Thursday (July 6), Arcade Fire played Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart." They also inserted a snippet of New Order's "Temptation" at the end of "Afterlife." The concert took place approximately one month after the terrorist bombing attack at Ariana Grande's show at the Manchester Arena. Frontman Win Butler thanked the crowd for "not being scared" to come to their show and called them an "inspiration to the rest of the world."

A gaggle of celebrities were in attendance during two shows at London's York Hall earlier in the week, reports, NME. Jude Law, Woody Harrelson and James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem were there as well as Coldplay drummer Will Champion and the members of Kings Of Leon. Watch the cover performance here.

