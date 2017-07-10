Darius Rucker Releases New Song 'For the First Time'

"Say you never drank from the bottle of some $2 wine / Run barefoot through the mud / Never had the right kiss stolen from your lips while you watch the sun come up," Rucker sings. "Well, I know your friends are watching, and they'd probably disapprove / But give me just half a chance / Girl, I'm daring you."

This single follows Rucker's previously released "If I Told You." His forthcoming record does not have a title or release date at this moment. Check out the mew track here.