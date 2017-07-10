Duane Allman Tops Derek Trucks List Of Favorite Guitarist

When asked about his favorite guitar players, Trucks - widely considered a modern great himself - says: "For me, Duane Allman was my first influence, so he's always right near the top. Then there's Charlie Christian, who was one of the first electric soloists. He played stuff that people still haven't quite topped.

"I love the old blues guys, too. The way John Lee Hooker approaches the instrument is so singular and unique. It's not always technique and flash for me; it's 'how does it stick with you?'

"But I could give you my Top 20, and it would be 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D... At a certain level, when you make it to that pantheon, you can be tied, but you can't be beat." Read more here.