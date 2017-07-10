|
Linkin Park Change Their Style Too Much Says Rammstein Star
.
Rammstein guitarist Paul Landers says in a new interview that he believes that Linkin Park has changed their sound too much and gotten too far away from their core style. Landers was interview by Metal Injection during the New York stop of their North American tour and was asked about the band's previous comments about figuring out new methods or paths when writing new music. He jokingly responded, "We are still looking. Sometimes, you think, in theory, I want to make this. And then, it ends up [another way]. But you have to try it, and we feel it's time try out things again. Don't worry, it's still with evil guitars and good drummers. He then brought up Linkin Park, "I'm not sure if it's nice to say, but with Linkin Park, sometimes they change the sound too much, in my eyes. They're also trying out new things, but I wouldn't go so far from my core. You have your style, your way to make music together and you can't change it artificially."
