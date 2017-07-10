Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorde Reveals Special Plans For Her 21st Birthday?
07-10-2017
(Radio.com) New Zealand pop star Lorde plans to celebrate her 21st birthday in a way that honors her prideful nation. She's gonna drink a yard-sized glass full of beer. Lorde made the revelation to Australia's The Project.

She added that she doesn't feel like partying in the tradition of her countrymates makes her cool or anything, and she still thinks sees herself as kind of a loser. 'I think that I maybe am five per cent prettier I would estimate," she said. "But apart from that, I think I'm still a giant loser. So it's all good, really."

While success hasn't skyrocketed her self-esteem, Lorde feels like she might be braver than she was before she released her new album Melodrama. "I think in some ways I was braver when I was 15 and in some ways I'm braver than I've ever been now," she said. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

