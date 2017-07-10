Mastodon's Rescheduled Conan TV Appearance Is Tonight

The Atlanta outfit just wrapped up an extensive series of festival gigs across Europe that included sets at high-profile events like the Download festivals in the UK, France and Spain, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting and Austria's Nova Rock.

Mastodon will next return to action at the Psycho Vegas Festival on August 20 before kicking off fall dates across North America with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles in September.

The trek will include a newly-announced benefit concert at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 9 in honor of suicide prevention month. 100% of the proceeds from the event will support suicide prevention and mental health education. here.