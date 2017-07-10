Neil Young Releasing Lost 1976 Album 'Hitchhiker'

The album's title track appeared on Young's 2010 album, "Le Noise", while the package delivers stripped-down versions of fan favourites "Powderfinger", "Human Highway" and "Pocahontas", and features two previously unreleased tunes: "Hawaii" and "Give Me Strength."

The original session was produced by Young's longtime studio collaborator David Brings, and has been updated with new post production by John Hanlon, who has worked with the rocker since 1990 and produced his most recent works, including his latest effort, 2016's "Peace Trail."

Young recalled the 1976 recording session in his 2014 memoir Special Deluxe, writing "I spent the night there with David and recorded nine solo acoustic songs, completing a tape I called Hitchhiker. It was a complete piece, although I was pretty stony on it, and you can hear it in my performances." Read more here.