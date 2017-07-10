Nicole Kidman And James Franco Cover Spice Girls Hit

07-10-2017

.

(Radio.com) The Spice Girls' iconic "Wannabe" hit debuted July 8, 1996. To help celebrate the 21st anniversary of the single, a few celebrities joined in singing the girl power anthem for W magazine. The celeb list includes Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Milo Ventimiglia, Keri Russell, Riz Ahmed, Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Jodie Comer, Rupert Friend, Sanaa Lathan, Claire Foy, Johnny Flynn and Brit Marling. The famous folks exhibit a range of knowledge and enthusiasm for the for the original from Brown's hyperactive rendition to Skarsgard's low-key interpretation to Kidman's sultry verses. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.