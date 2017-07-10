Old Dominion Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Happy Endings'

So far the group has released two tracks from the effort, "Written in the Sand" and "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart", and plan to reveal three additional songs before the album is released, according to Radio.com.

Those tracks including a song called "Shoe Shopping" and the track "Be With Me", as well as "Not Everything's About You" which was co-written by the late songwriter Andrew Dorff.

Happy Endings tracklist:

1. No Such Thing as a Broken Heart

2. Shoe Shopping

3. Not Everything's About You

4. Hotel Key

5. Be with Me

6. Written in the Sand

7. So You Go

8. Stars in the City

9. New York at Night

10. A Girl Is a Gun

11. Still Writing Songs About You

12. Can't Get You (Live)