Ringo Starr Recruits Big Stars As Guests On New Album

Give More Love features 10 new tracks and an incredible cast of collaborators: First and foremost, Sir Paul McCartney, who appears on 'We're on the Road Again" and 'Show Me the Way."

Other guests include Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, Dave Stewart and more. Ringo will hit the road this fall with standing engagements in Las Vegas (between Oct. 18 and 28) and more U.S. dates to follow. Read more here.