Sam Moore Announces American Patriot Album

The new album will feature his renditions of some classic patriotic songs including "The Battle Hymn of the Republic", "America The Beautiful," and the U.S. national anthem "The Star Spangled Banner."

The effort will also feature a cover of Lee Greenwood's massive hit "God Bless the U.S.A." as well as the long version of "Show For You," which Moore performed as the theme song to this year's Warrior Games for the U.S. Department of Defense.

An American Patriot Tracklist:

1. America the Beautiful

2. The Battle Hymn of the Republic

3. Show For You (2017 Warrior Games Anthem Long Version)

4. God Bless the U.S.A.

5. The Star Spangled Banner

6. Imagine

7. Peace Please

8. God Bless America

9. Land of the Free

10. What's Going On

11. Lift Every Voice