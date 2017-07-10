Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tim McGraw And Charlie Worsham Cover 'Rhinestone Cowboy'
07-10-2017
.
Tim McGraw

(Radio.com) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are in the middle of their co-headlining Soul2Soul: The World Tour. McGraw took time out of his busy schedule to share a cool backstage moment with Charlie Worsham.

In the video, McGraw and Worsham cover Glen Campbell's classic hit "Rhinestone Cowboy." Worsham plays guitar, while McGraw starts off the song with Worsham singing the final verse.

"If I could sing like that, I would have a career," McGraw jokes after Worsham finished singing. Worsham laughed and said, "I think you're doing alright." Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

