Unearthed Rolling Stones 1960s Footage Being Released

Written by author Richard Havers and subtitled "TV And Radio History As It Happened", the project delivers a look at the band's rise to fame during their early years - from a January 1963 letter by Brian Jones to the BBC requesting an audition to the story of the group's performance of "Let It Bleed" for BBC's end-of-the-decade celebration television program, "Ten Years Of What."

The book features previously unseen documents from the BBC and commercial archives and includes exclusive interviews with directors and producers who worked with the band during the era.

The Stones themselves also look back at their career-defining broadcasts, sharing individual recollections about the music, the clothes, the fans, the rivals and friends, and the impact they had on the generational divide and the world around them. Read more here.