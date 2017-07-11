Brian May Says Freddie Mercury Biopic Is Close To Green Light

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek will have the starring role. "He has a great presence, and he's utterly dedicated to the project, which is wonderful," May enthused. "We've spent a little time with him. He's completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is just wonderful to see.

"And we have a fabulous producer in Graham King, who's probably the greatest independent producer in or out of Hollywood. And he's put together a great team. And we have a really, really great script. Finally." Read more here.