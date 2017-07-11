|
Dierks Bentley Releases 'What The Hell Did I Say' Video
.
(Radio.com) Dierks Bentley has released a new music video for his track "What the Hell Did I Say". The song is the latest single that the country music star has released from his 2016 "Black" album. The video showcases his summer tour's party fun on and off stage and captures Bentley and his fans having a blast drinking beer and enjoying his shows."As a country fan, I love different country music for different reasons," Bentley told Rolling Stone Country. "Our live show is very loud and fun and we're shotgunning beers with fans, and stage diving, but on the bus, I like listening to sad, more lonesome, dirtier stuff. Whether lyrically or musically, it reaches in there and grabs your soul. That's the stuff I gravitate toward. I ended up making a record that I think goes down that road of intrigue and mystery." Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
