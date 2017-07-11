Eyes Set To Kill Announce Tour With Alesana

The tour will feature support from Lakeshore, Alteras, and The Amatory Murder and is scheduled to kick off on August 4th in Lancaster, PA at Chameleon Club and concludes Aug. 19th in Atlanta at The Masquerade.

Eyes Set To Kill singer Alexia Rodriguez had this to say, "We're very excited to finally tour with our friends in Alesana! This will be a great time so be sure to come out & have fun with us if you live near any of these cities!"

Tour Dates:

August 4th - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

August 5th - Easton, PA @ One Center Studio

August 6th - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Studio)

August 7th - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

August 8th - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

August 10th - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

August 11th - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's

August 12th - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

August 13th - Dallas, TX @ Trees

August 14th - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

August 15th - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

August 16th - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

August 18th - Louisville, KY @ Trixie's

August 19th - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade