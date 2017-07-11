Falling In Reverse Release 'Superhero' Music Video

We were sent the following details about the new visual: "The story follows a group of precocious and resourceful youths dealing with a variety of tough issues, ranging from bullies to alcoholic parents to the generally demanding adults who inhabit their lives. The kids devise and execute quite a thrilling escape." Watch it here.

Fans can catch the band live this summer and fall at various music festivals including Rock USA, Rise Above Fest, Chicago Open Air, Sonic Boom, Louder Than Life and various stops on this year's Warped Tour.

Falling In Reverse Tour Dates:

7/13 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI

7/14 - Chicago Open Air Festival - Chicago, IL

7/15 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

7/16 - Mr. Smalls - Millvale, PA

7/18 - Vans Warped Tour - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

7/19 - Vans Warped Tour - Cincinnati, OH

7/20 - Vans Warped Tour - Noblesville, IN

7/22 - Rise Above Fest - Bangor, ME

8/6 - Vans Warped Tour - Pomona, CA

9/22 - High Elevation Rock Festival - Denver, CO

9/30 - Sonic Boom Festival - Janesville, WI

10/1 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY