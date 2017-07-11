|
Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment
.
Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody shared a social media update with fans on Monday (July 10th) and revealed that he will be returning to the group next month following his current treatment for his "addiction issues". Moody dropped off the band's recent European tour following his latest on stage meltdown and the group recruited singer Tommy Vext to fill in for him as he sought treatment. He now says that he will be rejoining the band at their August 19th concert in Springfield, Ill. He posted the following message via Facebook, " To All Five Finger Death Punch Fans: I wanted to write to all of you and express my deep regret for not being able to finish the last few shows on our European summer tour. "I am in a treatment facility addressing the addiction issues that have interfered with everything in my life. I love you guys and I love my band… It's what I do and I can't imagine my life without it. I am 100% committed to getting healthy so I can get back on stage with Five Finger Death Punch. "I'd like to thank Tommy Vext for doing such a great job filling in for me while I was away. I'd like to thank my brothers in 5FDP for supporting me through these hard times. We've been through hell and back and we're not gonna stop here. I would also like to thank my family & friends for standing behind me while I take care of what I need to regarding my health. But most importantly, I'd like to thank you, the fans, for your unwavering support as I recover. This has not been an easy year for me, but your encouragement and positivity is what keeps me going." He ended the message with: "See all you Knuckleheads on August 19th!! Ivan Moody".
Moody dropped off the band's recent European tour following his latest on stage meltdown and the group recruited singer Tommy Vext to fill in for him as he sought treatment. He now says that he will be rejoining the band at their August 19th concert in Springfield, Ill.
He posted the following message via Facebook, " To All Five Finger Death Punch Fans: I wanted to write to all of you and express my deep regret for not being able to finish the last few shows on our European summer tour.
"I am in a treatment facility addressing the addiction issues that have interfered with everything in my life. I love you guys and I love my band… It's what I do and I can't imagine my life without it. I am 100% committed to getting healthy so I can get back on stage with Five Finger Death Punch.
"I'd like to thank Tommy Vext for doing such a great job filling in for me while I was away. I'd like to thank my brothers in 5FDP for supporting me through these hard times. We've been through hell and back and we're not gonna stop here. I would also like to thank my family & friends for standing behind me while I take care of what I need to regarding my health. But most importantly, I'd like to thank you, the fans, for your unwavering support as I recover. This has not been an easy year for me, but your encouragement and positivity is what keeps me going."
He ended the message with: "See all you Knuckleheads on August 19th!! Ivan Moody".
• Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment
• Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 Lineup Announced
• Pro-Pain Frontman Details Brutal Ice Pick Assault For First time
• U2 And Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song To Manchester
• Singled Out: Shorelines' New Heights
• Corey Taylor 'Blown Away' By Stone Sour's 'Hydrograd' Success
• Alice In Chains and Soundgarden Fuel Grunge Musical
• Brian May Says Freddie Mercury Biopic Is Close To Green Light
• Falling In Reverse Release 'Superhero' Music Video
• Marilyn Manson Pays Tribute To His Late Father
• Nickelback Release 'Must Be Nice' Lyric Video
• Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real Announce New Album
• Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video From Recent Show
• Eyes Set To Kill Announce Tour With Alesana
• Radiohead Publish Two Official Songbooks
• Ed Sheeran Addresses Backlash Over Adele Comments
• Kanye West And Migos Reportedly Hit the Studio Together
• Niall Horan Announces Very First Solo Tour
• Dr. Dre Reveals First New Track Since 2015 'Gunfiyah'
• Lindsay Ell Releases 'Waiting on You' Video
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track Featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'What The Hell Did I Say' Video
• Maren Morris Announces Engagement To Ryan Hurd
• Jay Z Announces North American '4:44' Fall Tour
• Green Day Didn't Know About Acrobat's Death Until After Show
• Anti-Defamation League Speak Out About Jay-Z Lyrics
• Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA
• Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation
• Sam Moore Announces American Patriot Album
• Lorde Reveals Special Plans For Her 21st Birthday?
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.