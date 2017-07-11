Lindsay Ell Releases 'Waiting on You' Video

In the video, Ell shows off her guitar skills in a Nashville warehouse, while a male love interest plays records in a wood-paneled bedroom. Ell spoke with Rolling Stone Country about the song's meaning:

"It's the progression of a relationship, of wanting love, of finding love, of deciding when love is not right, of letting go of love when it's ok to give yourself permission to be like, 'I need to move on from this, and having hope that you're gonna find love again". Watch the video here.