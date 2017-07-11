Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real Announce New Album

The LP shows off the band's six-piece lineup of Lukas Nelson (guitar, vocals), Tato Melgar (percussion), Anthony LoGerfo (drums), Corey McCormick (bass, vocals) along with new members Jesse Siebenberg (steel guitars, Farfisa organ, vocals) and Alberto Bof (piano, Wurlitzer, B3).

Jess Wolfe and Holly Lessig of Lucius contribute backing vocals to five tunes, while Lady Gaga sings on two tunes and one song features a guitar solo from proud dad Willie and a piano solo from Lukas's Aunt Bobbi.

The group spent the better part of 2015 and 2016 touring as Neil Young's band and Neil's influence is said to come through on the new tracks. Read more here.