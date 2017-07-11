Maren Morris Announces Engagement To Ryan Hurd

In the social media post, she shared a photo of her legs intertwined with Hurd and a visible engagement ring. She used a diamond ring emoji and a simple "Yes" for the caption.

Morris and Hurd met on the Nashville songwriters' circuit in 2013. At the time, they were collaborating on a song assignment for Tim McGraw. Since then, Morris' career has blown up--she won her first GRAMMY for best country solo performance this year.