Marilyn Manson Pays Tribute To His Late Father

"Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner," he wrote. "He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead.

"He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad."

For Hugh so loved the world he made me. Happy Father's Day https://t.co/S1mMqWHGj9— Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) June 18, 2017