Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 Lineup Announced

The Black Sabbath singer's first solo Los Angeles-area show in more than six years will top the November 4 Ozzfest bill alongside the Deftones, Children Of Bodom and more than a dozen metal acts.

The rocker has resumed his solo career following the completion of Black Sabbath's farewell tour earlier this year. "Last year's show with Black Sabbath was just incredible," says Osbourne, "and I'm thrilled to be coming back this year with Zakk, Tommy, Blasko and Adam to headline the 21st anniversary of Ozzfest."

The November 5 Knotfest will see Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour and Eighteen Visions on the main stage, with fourteen bands hitting two other stages.

Noticeably absent this year are Knotfest founders Slipknot, who will curate the event. "Knotfest was never supposed to be exclusively about Slipknot," explains frontman Corey Taylor. "It was always about the things that fueled the spirit of Slipknot: music, art, passion, insanity, and the tribes that give it power. So it would make sense for Knotfest to carry on these ideas, even without Slipknot. Because these things are the gasoline of creativity, and there's plenty to go around, with plenty of great bands, acts and things to see." Read more here.