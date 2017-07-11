Pro-Pain Frontman Details Brutal Ice Pick Assault For First time

Gazet van Antwerpen caught up with Meskil at the Antwerp Metal Fest this past weekend and the singer provided details about how the violent assault went down. He told the publication (as transcribed by Blabbermouth):

"Last Monday, I went out with [guitarist Adam Phillips] in Brussels. Adam returned to the hotel in the Stalingradlaan in the centre of Brussels, and I went for a beer in a bar nearby, around midnight. At the table next to me, there were some young guys and we started talking. It was all very friendly. Just a nice chat.

"After a while, I went to the bartender to pay my bill. When I returned, two of the guys I had talked to bumped into me. Then I realized that they took my wallet. I confronted them and they start hitting me. They got help from four others. They used an ice pick to hit me on the head. They kept on kicking me after I had fallen to the ground."

He continued: "They robbed me of a lot of money: the fees of several shows. I lost eighty percent of my blood. The doctors said that I was lucky to make it. They even had to remove glass from my eyes, because they kicked the glasses I was wearing. My jaw is broken, and I will need multiple surgeries. I don't know when I will be able to sing again. It can take weeks, possibly even months."