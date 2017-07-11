Radiohead Publish Two Official Songbooks

The electric guitar book features "Bodysnatchers," "Reckoner," "Just," "Lucky," and - appropriately - "Anyone Can Play Guitar" among others. The acoustic guitar book shows you how to play "Jigsaw Falling Into Place," "Paranoid Android," "How to Disappear Completely," "Fake Plastic Trees," and more.

Of course, very few Radiohead songs (if any!) were even recorded on solely electric or acoustic guitar, so the band-approved transcriptions are quite interesting, at least. And the books do reveal some "secrets" - such as that "Desert Island Disk" (acoustic book) is in DADGAD tuning with a capo at the fifth fret. Read more here.