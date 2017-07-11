|
Singled Out: Shorelines' New Heights
.
Brisbane rockers Shorelines just release their new EP "New Heights" and to celebrate we asked Harry White to tell us the story behind the title track. Here is the story: One night I was sitting in my room and decided to write a fun pop/punk song, and a while later I had the basic idea for "New Heights"! I really wanted something that defined our mindset as a band, so I ended up telling the story of one chapter closing and the start of new beginnings. I wrote this song about my old band breaking up and having to start again with Shorelines. It definitely shows off our positivity towards the new band, but also displays some anger towards people that brought us down in the past. There was a lot involved in why things turned out the way they did and I used the lyrics to get some of my feelings out. A lot of our most recent fans actually discovered us by listening to those playlists. It's so rad! We couldn't be happier right now and we are going to keep pushing our tracks until our next release hopefully later on this year. It's been such an enjoyable journey so far and there's definitely no end in sight. I am so unbelievably thankful for the overwhelming amount of support and to the people giving us a chance and getting to know us as a band. Four months ago we were practically nothing, and now we have made so many great friends and fans, and accomplished so much as a group. I am infinitely excited about our future as Shorelines!
