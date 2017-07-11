Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Shorelines' New Heights
07-11-2017
.
Shorelines

Brisbane rockers Shorelines just release their new EP "New Heights" and to celebrate we asked Harry White to tell us the story behind the title track. Here is the story:

One night I was sitting in my room and decided to write a fun pop/punk song, and a while later I had the basic idea for "New Heights"! I really wanted something that defined our mindset as a band, so I ended up telling the story of one chapter closing and the start of new beginnings. I wrote this song about my old band breaking up and having to start again with Shorelines. It definitely shows off our positivity towards the new band, but also displays some anger towards people that brought us down in the past. There was a lot involved in why things turned out the way they did and I used the lyrics to get some of my feelings out.

The chorus //We'll be just fine, leave it all behind...// was a summary of my attitude at the time. It was hard to let go of some of the amazing times we (Dylan and I) had in the previous band, but we were prepared to work hard to move on and eventually do it all again, our own way. The pre-chorus //Did you know you were a waste of time, a broken act of thoughtless lies...// was directed at someone who made being positive really difficult which led to our past downfall, and getting that out of my system and into a song allowed me to move on much easier, and the bridge //They say there's no happy endings, but we don't ever have to end this, just live for now and wash away the tide…// is one of my favourite lines as it explains how we won't give up, no matter what tries to drag us down.

We released "New Heights" with a music video too, which had a really comforting response as it was our first major release. We were stoked to see that the video had passed 10k views on youtube within the first two weeks! Then we released our four-track debut EP, also called "New Heights", which is having even more of an incredible response! Somehow we worked our way into two official Spotify playlists, "Pop Punk's Not Dead" and "Punk Unplugged" which continues to provide incredible exposure for us, assisting us to achieve over 40k monthly spotify listeners.

A lot of our most recent fans actually discovered us by listening to those playlists. It's so rad! We couldn't be happier right now and we are going to keep pushing our tracks until our next release hopefully later on this year. It's been such an enjoyable journey so far and there's definitely no end in sight. I am so unbelievably thankful for the overwhelming amount of support and to the people giving us a chance and getting to know us as a band. Four months ago we were practically nothing, and now we have made so many great friends and fans, and accomplished so much as a group. I am infinitely excited about our future as Shorelines!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

