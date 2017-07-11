Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

U2 And Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song To Manchester
07-11-2017
.
U2

(Radio.com) U2 performed two London shows, July 8 and 9 as part of their 30th Anniversary The Joshua Tree tour. The opening band for both shows was Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and during their set on Sunday night U2 invited Gallagher onstage to sing Oasis' "Don't Look Back in Anger."

'May you take this somewhere else, somewhere in the UK," Bono implored the crowd before the band launched into the song. Ever since the tragic bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the song has been a message of hope.

At the end of the song, Bono dedicated the performance to the victims of the Manchester and London Bridge attacks and those in the Grenfell Tower blaze. Watch video of the performance here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

U2 Music, DVDs, Books and more

U2 T-shirts and Posters

More U2 News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


U2 And Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song To Manchester

U2's Adam Clayton Revealed Alcohol Troubles At MusiCares Award Ceremony

U2 Play Tribute To Leonard Cohen At Toronto Show

U2 Joshua Tree Tour Delayed Release Of New Album

U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

U2 Add New Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance

U2 Says 'Worst Of Humanity' Behind Manchester Attack

U2's Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance Streaming Online

U2 To Make Special Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live


More Stories for U2

U2 Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Full Two and Half Hour Nos Alive Performance Streaming- Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment- Ozzfest Meets Knotfest Announced- more

Unearthed Rolling Stones 1960s Footage Being Released- Metallica Hit New Milestone With Hardwired- Iron Maiden Plan Some Surprises For Next Year- Linkin Park- more

Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick- Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour- Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign- Guns N' Roses- more

Page Too:
Gwen Stefani Sued Over Stage Rushing Incident- Ed Sheeran Addresses Backlash Over Adele Comments- Kanye West And Migos Reportedly Hit the Studio Together- Niall Horan- more

Green Day Didn't Know About Acrobat's Death Until After Show- Anti-Defamation League Speak Out About Jay-Z Lyrics- Kendrick Lamar Controversy Confuses SZA- more

Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned- Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Ad- Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'- Prince- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Full Two and Half Hour Nos Alive Performance Streaming

Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment

Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 Lineup Announced

Pro-Pain Frontman Details Brutal Ice Pick Assault For First time

U2 And Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song To Manchester

Singled Out: Shorelines' New Heights

Corey Taylor 'Blown Away' By Stone Sour's 'Hydrograd' Success

Alice In Chains and Soundgarden Fuel Grunge Musical

Brian May Says Freddie Mercury Biopic Is Close To Green Light

Falling In Reverse Release 'Superhero' Music Video

Marilyn Manson Pays Tribute To His Late Father

Nickelback Release 'Must Be Nice' Lyric Video

Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real Announce New Album

Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video From Recent Show

Eyes Set To Kill Announce Tour With Alesana

Radiohead Publish Two Official Songbooks

• more

Page Too News Stories
Gwen Stefani Sued Over Stage Rushing Incident

Ed Sheeran Addresses Backlash Over Adele Comments

Kanye West And Migos Reportedly Hit the Studio Together

Niall Horan Announces Very First Solo Tour

Dr. Dre Reveals First New Track Since 2015 'Gunfiyah'

Lindsay Ell Releases 'Waiting on You' Video

Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track Featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream

Dierks Bentley Releases 'What The Hell Did I Say' Video

Maren Morris Announces Engagement To Ryan Hurd

Jay Z Announces North American '4:44' Fall Tour

Green Day Didn't Know About Acrobat's Death Until After Show

Anti-Defamation League Speak Out About Jay-Z Lyrics

Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA

Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation

Sam Moore Announces American Patriot Album

Lorde Reveals Special Plans For Her 21st Birthday?

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.