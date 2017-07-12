2 Chainz Appearing On Eminem's New Album

The Atlanta rapper said getting a call from the Detroit legend confirmed that he was doing something right. He said, "That's how I know I can rap. He didn't want to talk about nothing but rapping. That was a great phone call to get."

At first, he said he didn't believe Eminem wanted to work with him, but said things began real when he got word the rapper was at Rick Rubin's house and wanted Chainz to stop by.

Eminem offered Chainz the hook and a chance to do a remix, but the "Good Drank" rapper disagreed, saying, "I tell him straight up' Eminem, what would you need a remix for? Remixes are used to carry records to No. 1 spots. When have you ever did a remix for someone or for yourself? That's cap at it's finest." Read more here.