AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot

Rudd was arrested in late 2014 as AC/DC was preparing to launch a blockbuster world tour and ultimately was unable to take part in the trek after being sentenced to home detention. He suffered another setback last summer when he was forced to undergo emergency surgery following a heart attack.

The drummer recently spoke to Music Radar to promote his European tour supporting his solo album "Head Job" and addresses both his health problems and the issues that kept him from touring with AC/DC.

He said of his health, "I've never felt better. Since they fixed me up I've had a whole new lease on life." Rudd also accepted the blame for the legal issues that prevented him from touring with AC/DC. "I was just being a f***ing d***head. I shot myself in the foot. You make your own bed, mate. You make your own mistakes and you have to deal with them and that is what I have done. Hindsight is 20/20."