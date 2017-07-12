Ace Frehley Streams Unreleased Song and Announces Expanded Reissue

The guitarist's fifth solo project - which debuted and peaked at No. 27 on the US Billboard 200 - mixed original material with a cover of the 1974 Sweet classic, "Fox On The Run."

The updated 2017 edition adds three bonus tracks: "Hard For Me" - which was later reworked into the album's opening tune, "Foxy & Free" - a slower version of "Pain In The Neck", and the previously digital-only bonus track, "The Return Of Space Bear."

"Anomaly Deluxe" will feature enhanced album art, a new live poster, and extensive liner notes by rock writer and Frehley historian Ron Albanese, including track-by-track commentary by the guitarist himself.

"I think this new edition of the album is great - a special treat for the fans," says Frehley. "And, with the bonus tracks, they'll get a little more insight into how the album came together." Stream the song and read more here.