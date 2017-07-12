|
Alice Cooper Announces Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition DVD
.
(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has announced that he will be releasing the "Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition DVD" on September 8th. The package pairs two projects associated with the rocker's classic 1975 solo album debut: a TV special entitled "Alice Cooper: The Nightmare" (available here on DVD for the first time), and the 1976 "Welcome To My Nightmare" concert film. Aired on ABC in the US shortly after the 1975's album release, "Alice Cooper: The Nightmare" showcases every song from the set, with Cooper taking on the role of Steven, and Vincent Price serving as The Spirit Of The Nightmare. The broadcast delivered a mix of Cooper's hits and classics against a backdrop of giant spiders, skeletons, a cyclops, and the voice of Price. The "Welcome To My Nightmare" concert film captures the shock-rocker live over a pair of September 1975 shows at London's Wembley Arena. Although the film initially failed at the box office, it went on to become a cult classic thanks, in part, to a series of midnight movie screenings. Read more here.
