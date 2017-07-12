Alice Cooper Announces Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition DVD

Aired on ABC in the US shortly after the 1975's album release, "Alice Cooper: The Nightmare" showcases every song from the set, with Cooper taking on the role of Steven, and Vincent Price serving as The Spirit Of The Nightmare.

The broadcast delivered a mix of Cooper's hits and classics against a backdrop of giant spiders, skeletons, a cyclops, and the voice of Price. The "Welcome To My Nightmare" concert film captures the shock-rocker live over a pair of September 1975 shows at London's Wembley Arena.

Although the film initially failed at the box office, it went on to become a cult classic thanks, in part, to a series of midnight movie screenings. Read more here.