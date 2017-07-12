Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Add Dates To American Tour

They launched the tour on July 6th at the Weesner Family Amphitheater in Apple Valley, MN and have now added dates that extend it until September 16th where it will wrap up in Sandy, UT at the Sandy City Amphitheater.

Harper had the following to say, "For myself and this band, playing live is what an instrument is for, it's what a song is for. A song is not completed until it reaches someone somewhere. Playing live gives us a chance to complete the songs each night."

Remaining Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Dates:

07/13 Edmonton, AB, Canada Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

07/14 Calgary, AB, Canada Calgary Stampede Coca-Cola Stage

07/16 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom

07/18 Missoula, MT Big Sky Brewery

07/19 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House

07/21 Tacoma, WA Pantages Theater

07/22 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion

07/24 Anchorage, AK Moose's Tooth Pub

07/28 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

07/29 Napa Valley, CA Robert Mondavi Winery

08/19 Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada The Big Festival

08/20 Rochester, NY Rochester Dome-Arena

08/22 Selbyville, DE The Freeman Stage at Bayside

08/23 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

08/25 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

08/26 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City

08/27 Montauk, NY The Surf Lodge

09/9 Milwaukee, WI Rock The Green

09/11 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

09/12 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

09/13 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

09/15 Avon, CO Avon Performance Pavilion

09/16 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheater