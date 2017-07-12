Big & Rich Announce New Album 'Did It For The Party'

"This new record is gonna rock America's boots off," said John Rich. "Can't wait for y'all to hear it!" Big Kenny adds, "It's been a blast working on this album and we can't wait for everyone to hear our new songs!"

Fans can also catch the duo on the road this summer and fall including appearances at Country Thunder, Firefest 2017, Big Valley Jamboree, Route 66 Music Festival and the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Did It For The Party Tracklisting:

1. California

2. Did It For The Party

3. Congratulations (You're A Rockstar)

4. Turns Me On

5. Wake Up Wanting You

6. Smoke In Her Eyes

7. No Sleep

8. We Came To Rawk

9. Funk In The Country

10. The Long Way Home

11. Freedom Road

12. My Son

13. Lie Cheat Or Steal

Big & Rich On Tour:

Jul. 12 La Porte, Ind. - La Porte County Fair

Jul. 14 Atchison, Kan. - LakeFest

Jul. 15 Jacksonville, Ill. - Morgan County Fair

Jul. 21 Monticello, Iowa - Great Jones County Fair

Jul. 23 Twin Lakes, Wis. Country Thunder

Jul. 29 Cold Springs, Minn. - Firefest 2017

Aug. 03 Camrose, Canada - Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 11 Springfiled, Mo. - Route 66 Music Festival

Aug. 12 Sterling, Colo. - Logan County Fair

Aug. 13 Loveland, Colo. - Thunder Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 Greenville, N.C. - Carolina Kickoff

Sept. 1 Huron, S.D. - South Dakota State Fair

Sept. 16 Colorado Springs, Colo. - Falcon Stadium

Oct. 01 Las Vegas, Nev. - Route 91 Harvest Festival

Oct. 07 Battle Creek, Mich. - FireKeepers Casino Hotel