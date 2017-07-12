Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

"Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here's to so many more years and memories together," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Fisher shared a photo of his beautiful wife at dinner. "Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she's the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!" he captions a photo of Underwood looking at him with a smile from across the table. Read more and see the posts here.