Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Arrows' During Athens Concert

The final date of the band's European tour at the stone theater at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece - which was built in the year 161 AD - was filmed for the PBS series "Landmarks Live In Concert", hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Captured in legendary destinations around the globe, the "artist-driven concert series" bills itself as being "as much about landmarks, as it is the music and the musicians who perform" on the program.

"Arrows" is the sixth track previewed in concert from the Foo Fighters' forthcoming album, "Concrete And Gold," following the live premieres of the lead single, "Run", "La Dee Da" and "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland on June 16, "Sunday Rain" at the Lucavsala festival in Riga, Latvia on June 21, and "Dirty Water" in Paris, France on July 3.