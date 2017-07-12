Godsmack's Sully Erna Takes On Opiod Crisis In New Solo Video

Sully created the new clip to help spread awareness as the opioid crisis in America in association with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and Recovery Centers of America.

Erna had this to say, "When Jim Wahlberg approached me to get involved with the Foundation to combat the out-of-control opioid epidemic sweeping this country, it was an easy decision.

"Most of the charity work I have done is based around helping out inner-city kids to begin with--since I was that kid myself once--and especially since the opioid problem is now so severe in my hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts. This song and video echo the feelings of struggle and loss people experience with this addiction and yearns to be heard." Watch the video here.