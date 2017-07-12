Jay Z's '4:44' Not On Billboard Chart Because Tidal Kept Number Secret

Despite its viral traction and million-plus album equivalent certification, 4:44 is missing from this week's list. But why? According to Pitchfork, Tidal (Jay's streaming service where 4:44 was billed as an exclusive release) didn't report streaming information to the Nielsen Music powers-that-be.

A large number of units were underwritten by Sprint. Those sales factor into Jay's platinum certification but would be tossed out from chart consideration. Read more here.