Jay Z's '4:44' Not On Billboard Chart Because Tidal Kept Number Secret
(Radio.com) Jay-Z's new album 4:44 was certified platform just five days after its release and you might have expected to see it topping this week's Billboard 200 album chart. Despite its viral traction and million-plus album equivalent certification, 4:44 is missing from this week's list. But why? According to Pitchfork, Tidal (Jay's streaming service where 4:44 was billed as an exclusive release) didn't report streaming information to the Nielsen Music powers-that-be. A large number of units were underwritten by Sprint. Those sales factor into Jay's platinum certification but would be tossed out from chart consideration. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
