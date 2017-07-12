Major Lazer Release 'Know No Better' Video

The song is title track from the group's recently surprised released new EP. The video's director Philip Andelman shared his thoughts about the new visual: "For me, Major Lazer is the ne plus ultra of dance music videos.

"It's always been a dream of mine to work with them and be included in their insane canon. Which is where the idea for the video started, with a daydream. I used to space out all through high school about being the sickest guitarist in the world to impress girls but all I could play in real life was a quarter-speed version of Slash's solo from 'Sweet Child O'Mine.'

"I thought it could be fun to do a video that married a kid's daydream of being a Major Lazer backup dancer (i.e. the ultimate goal for any dancer out there) with the reality of quotidian ass-kickings and unbearable siblings." Watch the video here.